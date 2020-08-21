Hotel/motel room tax collections significantly down in Eau Claire

Eau Claire (WQOW) - A new report shows fewer people have been booking rooms at Eau Claire hotels and motels during the pandemic.

Many people chose to stay home during the earlier parts of the pandemic, and it seems like hotels are not immune to the ripple effects.

According to the hotel-motel room tax collection data from Eau Claire, the city collected a little more than $44,000 of room taxes in May 2020 compared to May 2019 when they collected more than triple that amount with nearly $167,000.

Jay Winzenz, the finance director for the City of Eau Claire, said the city uses 30% of the room taxes to fund Hobbs Ice Arena, Fairfax Pool and city parks.

"As far as the city goes, we've had to postpone some capital projects because of the decrease in room tax collection. We had a capital project planned at Hobbs that was going to be funded through room tax dollars that we've had to postpone at this point," said Winzenz.

The other 70% goes towards Visit Eau Claire, which helps promote tourism in our area.

Officials from the Oxbow Hotel in Eau Claire told News 18 they will temporarily close the hotel and its restaurant the Lakely until Spring 2021.

The city has charged a room tax since 1975.