Gun shops experiencing ammo shortage

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - If you're looking to get some target practice with your firearm you might have a hard time finding the ammo you need to shoot it.

Gun shops across the United States are feeling the impact of a nationwide shortage of ammunition including here in the Chippewa Valley.

Marc-On shooting in Lake Hallie is now limiting some ammo purchases for handguns and assault rifles and many shops around the area have run out of stock for certain types.

Marc-On owner Dan Marcon says his sales during the pandemic have more than tripled and an increase in demand along with slowing production is causing the shortage.

"The ammo shortage, one is the new buyers they wanna have their ammo. Two is because of COVID. A lot of these factories have been closing down around the world," Marcon said. "A lot of our ammo comes from Brazil, Mexico, Czechoslovakia, the U.S. and the manufacturing places have been shutting down because of COVID."

Marc-On has been ordering more hunting ammo in advance of the upcoming season but says although they have enough in stock currently they expect a shortage during the fall. Owners say they don't expect their stock to return to normal until sometime in 2021.