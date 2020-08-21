Ex-Dallas cop admits surfing child porn on police computers

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas police officer has admitted surfing child porn on police computers. Federal prosecutors say 35-year-old Daniel Lee Collins pleaded guilty before a federal magistrate Friday morning to possessing child pornography. Court documents show Collins admitted accessing and occasionally sharing child pornography through his Google email, including images that portrayed sadistic or masochistic conduct by the minors. A criminal complaint says Google detected pornographic images uploaded to Collin’s Google account via the Dallas city internet system and alerted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He faces up to 20 years in federal prison when sentenced Jan. 8.