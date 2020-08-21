Dairyland Conference will play sports this fall

(WQOW) - The Dairyland Conference will play fall sports in 2020, but with a few changes.

In a press release Friday, the conference said it will not hold conference championships and will suspend conference standings for the fall season.

Football practice will start on Monday, September 14 and will feature a six-game, conference-only schedule beginning Friday, October 2.

Depending on the status of tournament play, additional games could be rescheduled after the six games, as long as they do not interfere with the winter sports season as designated by the WIAA, the release said.