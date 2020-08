Altoona (WQOW) - The first competition of the season was long, hot, and worth it for the Altoona High School girls tennis team.

The Rails won all three of its matches on Friday, earning wins over Baldwin-Woodville (6-1), Ashland (5-2) and New Richmond (4-3). Altoona lost to all three of those teams last season.

Elsewhere, Eau Claire Regis defeated Kohler 4-3 for its first win of the season.