Family members of murder victims assail Golden State Killer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tearful family members of people killed by Joseph DeAngelo assailed him Thursday for stealing away their loved ones as he escalated his attacks from burglaries and rapes to horrific murders that terrorized California four decades ago. Earlier this week, a judge heard testimony from dozens of rape victims who endured sadistic, hours-long assaults by DeAngelo, a former police officer whose serial crimes as the Golden State Killer began in Northern California. He later moved to Southern California, where his rapes followed the same pattern of binding couples he surprised while they slept and assaulting the woman as the men lay helpless. By then, his assaults routinely ended in murder.