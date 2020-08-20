Tomahawk boy looking for a new kidney

Tomahawk, Wis. (WAOW) - An Wisconsin family is asking for help from the community after finding out their son needs a new kidney.

Three-year-old Clayton Smith was born with a condition known as Prune Belly syndrome, which affects the urinary system and, in Clayton's case, the kidneys.

"This is a lifetime thing. It'll never be something that's cured," said Paulette Johnas, Clayton's mom.

Clayton and his family make multiple long-distance trips to the doctor each year, which Johnas said can be hard on the family. His condition also causes him to tire faster and weakens his immune system.

"He gets sick super fast. Anyone that comes in contact with a cold, he's guaranteed to get it," Johnas said.

But Clayton's mom also said he weathers his treatments with ease.

"He really honestly acts like none of this even bothers him. He goes really well to the doctors, we don't have any issues with that," she said.

Clayton is getting ready to start kidney dialysis, and his parents are looking for a live kidney donor. They're looking for someone over the age of 18, but ideally between the ages of 32 and 34.

Potential donors must also have either the A or O blood type.

"They go through medical history to make sure you're healthy enough to live with one kidney, that you're healthy enough to go through the surgery and then it's just a matter of lab work to make sure they match with him," Johnas said.

Anyone interested in donating should call Clayton's transplant center, Froedtert Hospital Transplant Center, in Milwaukee at 414-805-0310.

But Clayton's family also wants potential donors to know one more thing about him.

"He's awesome. Honestly he is so great," Johnas said.

For more updates on Clayton, follow his Facebook page.