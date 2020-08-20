‘The best we can do’: DNC viewers adjust to virtual format

BALLWIN, Mo. (AP) — The national conventions are typically loud, boisterous and chaotic with thousands of people crammed shoulder-to-shoulder. In the coronavirus era, such gatherings are out of the question, so the Democrats are gathered virtually this week, rather than in Milwaukee, to nominate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris. Millions of people are still watching — at home, on Zoom watch parties, even from cars and SUVs at drive-in movie-like viewing stations. From delegates to regular people, observers generally give the virtual format high marks but say it takes some getting used to.