Stanley studying hard during rookie training camp

Eagan, Minnesota (WQOW) - Nate Stanley knows time is short.

After COVID-19 canceled rookie mini camps and offseason training programs across the National Football League, Stanley is making up for lost time during his first training camp.

The Minnesota Vikings quarterback is staying late after practice to get more reps and studying in his hotel room to get a better grasp of the offense.

Stanley spent most of his summer in Menomonie training. He recruited some of his high school teammates to catch passes at the middle school and high school.

"It wasn't the most glamorous, but we made it work for sure," Stanley said.

The former Mustangs star slimmed down in the process, losing 20 pounds of body fat and adding five pounds of muscle.

"I feel really good where I'm at physically," he said.

The Vikings have noticed the progress their seventh-round draft pick is making.

"He shows you a lot of signs he has a chance to be a very fine player," said Gary Kubiak, Minnesota's offensive coordinator and assistant coach. "We won't get ahead of ourselves right here but very proud of Nate up to this point. Good kid, works really hard and is around some good examples."

Stanley has learned from the other three quarterbacks on the roster, including Kirk Cousins.

"Just the way he thinks about the game, he's more than just the offensive scheme," Stanley said of Cousins. "He understands how the defense ties into everything."

Minnesota opens the season Sunday, September 13, against the Green Bay Packers. Roster cuts will come before then, so Stanley wants to make the most of every throw, and every conversation, during an unusual football season.