Springsteen drummer appointed to planning and zoning board

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Bruce Springsteen’s longtime drummer has been appointed to a two-year position on the planning and zoning board in the Florida city where he lives. Max Weinberg tells The Palm Beach Post he’s looking forward to serving Delray Beach and plans to thoroughly review plans that come before the board. He says he wants to see the city in Palm Beach County developed in a way that considers all viewpoints. The 69-year-old drummer has bought or built nearly 40 houses and has appeared before planning members who weren’t thoroughly prepared. Weinberg is widely known as the bandleader for Conan O’Brien’s Late Night and The Tonight Show.