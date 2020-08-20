Sen. Cassidy tests positive for virus, has COVID-19 symptoms

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing some symptoms of COVID-19. The Republican senator made the announcement Thursday and said he is quarantining in Louisiana. His spokesperson says the 62-year-old Cassidy is experiencing “mild symptoms that began this morning.” Cassidy, a physician, says he was tested after being notified Wednesday night that he’d been exposed to someone infected with the coronavirus. Cassidy is at least the 13th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus and only the second senator.