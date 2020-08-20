Trump reaffirms plan to withdraw all US troops from Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is reaffirming his plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Iraq as quickly as possible. Trump met Thursday with the prime minister of Iraq to discuss the U.S. troop footprint in Iraq, as well as ways to rein in pro-Iran militias in the country and counter residual threats from Islamic State sleeper cells. There are more than 5,000 American troops in Iraq now. Last month, the top U.S. general for the Middle East said he believed the U.S. will keep a smaller but enduring presence in the country.