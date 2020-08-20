Local organizations provide new options for school-aged child care

Eau Claire (WQOW)- As kids prepare to return to school, many of them are only going in-person for a couple days each week. That's why some Chippewa Valley organizations are opening their doors for school-aged child care to give students a place to go when they have nowhere else.

Gold's Gym is teaming up with Days Gone By Early Learning to host all-day care for students ages 5-12, where students can participate in active learning activities while socially distanced in the gym's exercise rooms, and receive virtual learning assistance, which organizers say is a main focus of the program.

"Our goal would be that no child will leave here with anything that needs to be done at home," said Laurie Powers, owner of Gold's Gym Eau Claire. "They'll get their homework taken care of here, they'll get all of the activities they need, and when they get home with their parents, it'll be time for family."

At the Eau Claire YMCA, they'll also be launching an all-day care program, and so far roughly 100 students have already signed up.

The YMCA and Gold's Gym say they've received numerous inquiries about the programs, with many coming from parents with kids in the Eau Claire Area School District who are looking for a place to take their children on the three days they will learn virtually each week.

Both organizations say helping those families is the top priority.

"Number one, and most important, we want to help the kids maintain their education," said Caroline Wee from YMCA of the Chippewa Valley. "We want to provide a safe place for kids to be when their parents can't be there with them."

Both programs cost $41 per-child per day for members, and $44 per day for non-members.

To learn more about the YMCA's program, tap/click here.

For Gold's Gym's program, tap/click here.