Israel clears protest camp ahead of pro-Netanyahu rally

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have dispersed dozens of protesters outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence ahead of a rally attended by hundreds of his supporters. The demonstrations come amid bitter infighting within a unity government formed in May. Netanyahu and his rival-turned-coalition partner Benny Gantz face an Aug. 25 deadline to agree on a budget to avert early elections — the fourth in less than two years. Some of the protesters, including a former head of the Shin Bet internal security service, chained themselves to roadblocks before police unbound them and dragged them away on Thursday.