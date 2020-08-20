 Skip to Content

Israel clears protest camp ahead of pro-Netanyahu rally

2:14 pm National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have dispersed dozens of protesters outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence ahead of a rally attended by hundreds of his supporters. The demonstrations come amid bitter infighting within a unity government formed in May. Netanyahu and his rival-turned-coalition partner Benny Gantz face an Aug. 25 deadline to agree on a budget to avert early elections — the fourth in less than two years. Some of the protesters, including a former head of the Shin Bet internal security service, chained themselves to roadblocks before police unbound them and dragged them away on Thursday.

Associated Press

