Feeling warm and sticky

It's definitely going to feel like summer for the next few days. After starting in the 60s this morning, we'll see temperatures rise into the mid 80s by this afternoon. Highs will likely be even warmer tomorrow with some upper 80s possible. Factoring in the heat index, it will likely feel closer to 90 for the next couple days.

Dew points aren't bad this morning, but we'll see those rise through the day as well.We'll be feeling that humidity into the weekend with dew points largely in the 60s, with some mid 60s expected during the afternoon hours.

Despite the higher humidity, we won't see much in the way of rainfall over the next week. We'll be partly cloudy today. An isolated shower is not out of the question tonight, especially to our north, but our best chances to see showers or storms arrive Friday night and last into Saturday.

Even with those shower or storm chances, it doesn't look like we'll see totals higher than a half inch for most. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible, but a widespread severe threat isn't expected.

After that, we'll see dry conditions continue into next week with only a couple slight chances for showers or storms. Overall, we'll be feeling like summer with highs near or above average expected most days.