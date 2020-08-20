Chief: Tennessee officers broke down door of innocent family

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Three Tennessee police officers have been decommissioned after they broke down the door of an innocent family early Tuesday morning. Nashville police say officers used a public housing agency database to find the home of a 16-year-old they were investigating. However, the database had not been updated since 2018 after the agency determined that providing housing information to the police violated privacy laws. Police Chief John Drake has ordered a full investigation and says the family should have been given more time to answer the door. Drake has also ordered that all applications for search warrants be approved by a deputy chief of police in the future.