AP Interview: Ex-official urges transition talks in Belarus

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — A former culture minister and ambassador is the most well-connected member of a new council established by the political opposition in Belarus to facilitate a transition of power amid massive protests challenging the the country’s authoritarian five-term president. Questioning the government he previously served has earned Pavel Latushko threats. But the former ambassador to France rejects official accusations that the opposition council’s members are plotting to overthrow the government. He says they see it as their mission to foster a dialogue between the government and protesters. Latushko said in an interview with The Associated Press that such talks are the only way of overcoming the crisis in Belarus.