Weather Channel app to change practices after LA lawsuit

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The operator of The Weather Channel mobile app has agreed to change how it informs users about its location-tracking practices and sale of personal data as part of a settlement with the Los Angeles city attorney’s office. A 2019 lawsuit alleged that app users were misled when they agreed to share their location information in exchange for personalized forecasts and alerts. Officials say operator TWC Product and Technology LLC and owner IBM Corp agreed to settle the lawsuit. IBM bought the app along with the digital assets of The Weather Company in 2015 for $2 billion but did not acquire The Weather Channel seen on TV, which is owned by another company.