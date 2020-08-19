UN crisis looms as US readies demand for Iran sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is planning a new diplomatic line of attack on Iran after a resounding defeat in the U.N. Security Council. Having lost its long-shot bid to indefinitely extend an international arms embargo on Iran last week, the Trump administration is poised to call for the reimposition of all U.N. sanctions that had been eased under the 2015 nuclear deal from which the U.S. withdrew two years ago. But the move likely will further isolate the Trump administration and create a credibility crisis for the United Nations.