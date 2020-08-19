Sudan fires spokesman after comments on peace with Israel

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan has fired the foreign ministry’s spokesman following comments in which he said the African country looked forward to making a peace deal with Israel. Sudan’s foreign minister said he had dismissed the spokesman on Wednesday. The spokesman had said his country is “looking forward to concluding a peace agreement with Israel.” The remarks, which came on Tuesday, drew a pledge from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “do all that’s needed” to wrap up a deal. Netanyahu in February met Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the head of Sudan’s transitional government, during a secret trip to Uganda where they pledged to pursue normalization of ties.