World shares mixed after S&P 500 logs all-time high

World share prices are mixed after the S&P 500 logged a fresh all-time high. European indexes opened little changed on Wednesday and U.S. futures were slightly lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose after data showed its exports fell 19% in July from a year earlier, better than expected. Wall Street has clawed back the last of this spring’s dizzying losses due to the coronavirus, with the benchmark index gaining 0.2% to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world, knocking economies into their worst recessions in decades.