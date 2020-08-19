 Skip to Content

World shares mixed after S&P 500 logs all-time high

New
3:04 am National news from the Associated Press

World share prices are mixed after the S&P 500 logged a fresh all-time high. European indexes opened little changed on Wednesday and U.S. futures were slightly lower. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose after data showed its exports fell 19% in July from a year earlier, better than expected. Wall Street has clawed back the last of this spring’s dizzying losses due to the coronavirus, with the benchmark index gaining 0.2% to beat its previous record high set on Feb. 19, before the pandemic shut down businesses around the world, knocking economies into their worst recessions in decades.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content