Series of crashes leads to shutdown of Berlin highway

BERLIN (AP) — The German news agency dpa reports that Berlin authorities are investigating whether a series of crashes on a city highway that were allegedly all caused by one man were committed intentionally. The 30-year-old man may have deliberately driven into other vehicles Tuesday night, dpa reported, adding that the city’s general prosecutor will inform the city’s justice committee about the case this afternoon. Police and prosecutors have not yet announced a motive for the driver’s actions, but dpa reported Wednesday that investigators are looking into whether the man acted out of political reasons or whether he was mentally ill. Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles in Berlin.