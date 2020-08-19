Pelosi says postmaster has no plans to restore mail cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump's postmaster general has no intention of restoring mail equipment or paying overtime hours he cut despite public outcry the changes are undermining service before Election Day.

Pelosi says she told Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in phone call that his decision to temporarily pause any further mail service changes is "wholly insufficient."

She says DeJoy "frankly admitted" he had no intention of replacing the sorting machines, blue mailboxes and mail infrastructure and no plans for adequate overtime.

On Tuesday, DeJoy said any major changes to the Postal Service would wait until after election day.

He said retail hours at the Post Office will not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain, no mail processing facilities will close and overtime for workers will be approved.

The House is pushing ahead with a vote Saturday on legislation on the Postal Service.

By LISA MASCARO and ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press