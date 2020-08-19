Officer denies wrongdoing in violent takedown of wrong man

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A white police officer in Georgia is denying wrongdoing after he slammed a Black man to the ground and broke his wrist in the mistaken belief that there was a warrant for his arrest. Valdosta police Lt. Billy Wheeler is being sued in federal court by Antonio Arnelo Smith, who says the officer used excessive force and violated his civil rights in the violent takedown Feb. 8. Police video shows Smith talking cooperatively with a Black officer when Wheeler walks up behind him, grabs him and slams him to the ground. In a court filing Tuesday, Wheeler’s lawyers say he was justified in using force because Smith resisted.