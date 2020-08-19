NKorea to unveil new economic plans in January party meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea will hold a rare ruling party congress in January where leader Kim Jong Un will announce a new five-year plan to develop the country’s dismal economy. The plans were confirmed at an important political meeting where Kim acknowledged economic shortcomings caused by “unexpected and inevitable challenges.” Last year, Kim had declared a breakthrough against international sanctions. But talks over sanctions and his nuclear weapons program have stalled. And experts say some of Kim’s major economic goals were clearly derailed by the coronavirus pandemic which forced the country into a lockdown that significantly reduced trade with China and likely hampered North Korea’s ability to mobilize its workforce.