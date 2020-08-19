New VOCID-19 guidance issued for Wisconsin schools, people

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — With more positive coronavirus cases in Wisconsin linked to parties and other gatherings, state health officials have released a new tool that people can use to measure risk levels of different activities. Positive COVID-19 cases tied to mass gatherings grew from 7% of cases in May to 21% in June and 20% in July. Overall, the state health department on Wednesday said nearly 67,500 people have tested positive in Wisconsin with 1,060 deaths. The new tool allows people to answer a series of questions to determine the risk of certain behaviors. The health department also released guidelines for school districts to follow in preventing, investigation and controlling COVID-19 outbreaks.