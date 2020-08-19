Netflix announces cast for ‘Pinocchio’ animated musical film

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The cast for Netflix’s new “Pinocchio” film has been chosen. The streaming service announced Wednesday that newcomer Gregory Mann will assume the title role along with Ewan McGregor as Cricket and David Bradley as Geppetto. Oscar winner Guillermo del Toro will direct the stop-motion animated musical. Other cast members include Oscar winners Christoph Waltz, Tilda Swinton and Cate Blanchett. “Pinocchio” will be based on Carlo Collodi’s tale. The musical will follow the journey of a wooden boy who is magically brought life by a puppet-maker’s wish.