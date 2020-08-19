Movie theaters prepare for first new film released during pandemic

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Moviegoers will finally have the opportunity to see a new film in theaters for the first time since the start of the pandemic and theaters are preparing for their return.

That movie, titled "Unhinged" is set for release Thursday night and will be hitting the big screen across the nation, including at Micon Cinemas in Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.

The two locations have been open for months showing classic movies and hosting events, but a lack of new films slowed down the business dramatically.

Micon's owners say they are not only happy for new movies to return for the financial gain but for the public to get back to theaters as well.

"I think it's important for the general public," said Connie Olson, co-owner of Micon Cinemas. "People still need to get out and go places. They can watch movies at home, but the movie experience at the theater is just something totally different. For two hours, it takes you away, it makes you not think about what else is going on in your life."

Micon has implemented precautions due to COVID-19. Olson said Micon will show multiple new movies being released in the near future, however, she said Micon's Downtown Budget Cinema still isn't expected to reopen for a couple of months.