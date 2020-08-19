Lebanese lawyer files complaint against leaders over blast

BEIRUT (AP) — A Lebanese lawyer has filed a legal complaint against the country’s president and prime minister for allegedly not taking action to remove dangerous material that had been stored at the port of Beirut. Earlier this month, thousands of tons of ammonium nitrate ignited, killing scores and wounding thousands of people in Beirut. The Lebanese president and prime minister received a security report two weeks before the explosion, warning about the dangers of storing 2,750 of ammonium nitrate at the port. The explosion also left nearly 300,000 people homeless and 30 are still missing.