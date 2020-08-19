Japan museum portrays pandemic life through everyday things

TOKYO (AP) — Humble, everyday items like takeout leaflets and directions for attending a funeral offer surprisingly valuable glimpses into life during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s the idea behind a project at the Historical Museum of Urahoro, in Hokkaido, northern Japan, a town of just 4,500 residents that has no McDonald’s or movie theater. Hundreds of objects are already in the collection, with part of it on display in the museum housed in the local library, and curator Makoto Mochida is planning a larger exhibition next year. He says objects tell stories of how people are connected.