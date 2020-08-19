It’s still a boring forecast, but there’s a tiny chance for pop-ups…

It was another clear and cool start Wednesday as high pressure continues to slowly slide eastward. As it does so through the afternoon, we'll see winds from the southwest pull in more warmth and humidity into the end of the week.

You can't hide from the sunshine again Wednesday. High temperatures will climb into the low 80's due to the southwesterly winds. We'll see dew points crack the 60's which may feel a tad humid at times too.

A stationary front from Duluth, MN through Milwaukee will act as a barricade from the ongoing showers and a few thunderstorm chances expected from a weak wave moving through the state.

There is enough energy in the atmosphere to produce a few small, isolated, pop-up showers with pockets of heavy rain and some lightning, but chances for those seem highest in northern and eastern Wisconsin through Thursday morning.

Some models suggest an isolated storm surviving into the Chippewa Valley, but most of us will stay dry through Thursday. The next chance for meaningful rainfall will be late Friday into Saturday. Scattered thunderstorms are possible along a cold front that will bring temperatures back below 80 this weekend.