Greek cargo ship fire in Arabian Sea kills 1, injures 1

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say a Greek-flagged cargo ship with 18 crew on board has caught fire in the Arabian Sea, leaving one crew member dead and another one injured. Greece’s Shipping Ministry said on Wednesday that the ship had been sailing without cargo from the United Arab Emirates to Port Elizabeth in South Africa when the fire broke out in the middle of the night. It was not immediately clear what had caused the blaze. The fire was extinguished by mid-morning, and the ship was drifting without steering, far from land.