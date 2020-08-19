From farm to beach, Democrats across America nominate Biden

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Democratic delegates nominated Joe Biden as their presidential nominee from a Montana cattle range, a California beach and other picturesque scenes across America. The virtual nominating process was in contrast to the usual process that plays out in a massive convention hall with thousands of cheering delegates. This year, key Democrats from the states and territories sent in videos highlighting issues important to their homes as they announced their delegates for Biden. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Biden’s final standing rival, also won some delegates.