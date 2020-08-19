Facebook bans some, but not all, QAnon groups, accounts

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook says it will restrict the right-wing conspiracy movement QAnon and will no longer recommend that users join groups supporting it, although the company isn’t banning it outright. Facebook said Wednesday it is banning groups and accounts associated with QAnon and a variety of U.S.-based militia and anarchist groups that support violence. But the company will continue to allow people to post material that supports these groups _ so long as they do not otherwise violate its content policies against things like hate speech and abuse. The move has been long anticipated. Twitter announced a similar crackdown recently.