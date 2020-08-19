Eau Claire County pushes back vote on audit

Eau Claire (WQOW) - After a $1.2 million accounting error was found in the budget of Eau Claire County's Department of Human Services, the county board is deciding what to do next.



At Tuesday night's meeting, a resolution was on the board's agenda to authorize a forensic audit, but the board did not end up voting on that resolution at all. It was determined the resolution needed to be looked at by the committee on administration, which will determine exactly what the scope of the audit will be.



A forensic audit takes place when a financial record needs to be evaluated, and the auditor can use what is found as evidence in a legal proceeding.



The resolution to fund a forensic audit comes after former DHS employee, Zer Smith, was charged with stealing from the department. That, combined with the accounting error and multi-million dollar overbudgeting for the last few years has raised red flags among county board members.



County Board Supervisor Stella Pagonis said to move forward, they need to look into exactly what happened over the past few years within the department.

"Frankly, I don't think there has been a lot of malfeasance going on, but who knows and with the one individual we don't know how long it lasted."

Once the administration committee has looked at how a forensic audit would be conducted, it will be sent back to the county board for a vote.