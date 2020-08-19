San Francisco blanketed in smoke as California fires rage

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thousands of people are under orders to evacuate regions around the San Francisco Bay Area as nearly 40 wildfires erupted around the state. Smoke has blanketed San Francisco while California copes with a blistering heat wave. State fire spokesman Will Powers says the entire state is stretched thin for firefighting crews. Police and firefighters went door-to-door early Wednesday as a fire encroached on Vacaville. The Northern California city of about 100,000 people is located between San Francisco and Sacramento. Fire officials said at least 50 structures were destroyed and 50 were damaged. There were reports of four people being injured.