Book bike brings library outdoors

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Library is taking its services on wheels with its book bike.

From now until September, you can check out popular books, get a library card and learn how to download digital content at the trailer.

Officials said they'll extend the service through October if there's enough interest from the community.

The trailer typically hooks up to a bike and is taken to various community events, but given the pandemic, it's remaining stationery in front of the library this summer.

"We're out and about less, but we're in front of the library so it's really easy for customers to still have easy accessibility to our highly-popular and sought after books," said Alisha Green, the youth services coordinator at L.E. Phillips Memorial Library.

You can visit the book bike on Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.