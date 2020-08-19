Altoona tennis excited for first tournament

Altoona (WQOW) - The return to play is nearly here for the Altoona High School girls tennis team.

The Rails will host a tournament on Friday, marking the first competition for the school since the winter season.

Altoona's three captains - Morgan Dekan, Khalia Mork and Greta Schlafer - said Wednesday they are experiencing a range of emotions ahead of the first match of the season.

Altoona will host Ashland, Baldwin-Woodville and New Richmond on Friday. The tournament begins at 9:00 a.m.