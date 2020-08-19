3rd potential COVID-19 exposure reported at same Eau Claire bar

Eau Claire County (WQOW) - For the third time, a downtown Eau Claire bar is the site of a possible COVID-19 exposure.

According to the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, the potential exposure happened at Scooter's on Galloway Street between 9:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 13 into Friday, August 14.

The other two potential exposures at Scooter's were on August 15 and August 8.

If you were at Scooter's on any of these days and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 you are encouraged to contact your health care provider for testing.

The health department puts out notices like this when a person positive with COVID-19 says they were at a particular spot but does not know everyone else who was there.

