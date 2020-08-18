What to expect on night 2 of the Democratic National Convention and how to watch

Milwaukee (WQOW) - The 2020 Democratic National Convention enters day two after night one featured Bernie Sanders and Michelle Obama.

The theme of night two is “Leadership Matters.” Former President Bill Clinton and former second lady Jill Biden are expected to deliver speeches.

Other speakers include:

Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester

On Monday night, Michelle Obama delivered a passionate condemnation of President Donald Trump as Democrats opened their national convention.

For the two-hour, made-for-TV program, presidential nominee Joe Biden showed off the breadth of his political coalition to a nation in crisis. Biden's convention gave voice to victims of the coronavirus pandemic, the related economic downturn and police violence. It featured progressive Democrats and conservative Republicans predicting worse times to come if Trump wins reelection.

Most of the speeches were prerecorded and shown on videotape.

The convention will continue through Thursday night. It will be broadcast each night from 8-10 p.m. CT.

Presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to accept the Democratic nomination Thursday night.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte. The events will be mostly virtual, with only delegates attending to conduct business.

