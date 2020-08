The live stream will run from 8-10 p.m. CT

Speakers on the second night include:

8-10 p.m.

Former Acting U.S. AG Sally Yates

Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Former Sec. of State John Kerry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

Former Pres. Bill Clinton

9-10 p.m.

Jill Biden