UN funding crisis cuts aid to Yemen as it slides near famine

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A senior U.N. official is warning that Yemen is sliding toward famine as the coronavirus spreads and its economy implodes. Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Ramesh Rajasingham said Tuesday that this is happening amid a funding crisis that is forcing the U.N. to make deeper aid cuts, including stopping treatment for 250,000 severely malnourished children. He told the U.N. Security Council: “Those children — and many other people — will die without your help.” He said the U.N. has received just 21% of its $2.4 billion humanitarian appeal for 2020, and he called on donors to provide the desperately needed support now.