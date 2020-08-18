Trump to pardon women’s suffrage leader Susan Anthony

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll pardoned Susan B. Anthony, a leader in the women’s suffrage movement, who was arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote. Anthony was arrested for voting in her hometown of Rochester, New York, and convicted in a widely publicized trial. Although she refused to pay the fine, the authorities declined to take further action. Trump says he’ll issue the pardon later Tuesday. That’s 100 years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which ensures the right of women to vote and which is named for Anthony.