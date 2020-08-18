Tension with Washington helps fuel Turkey-Venezuela alliance

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At first glance, they seem like an odd couple. Yet Turkey, a Mediterranean power that often chafes at what it calls Western interventionism, and Venezuela on the Caribbean, rich in oil and gold but in perpetual crisis and under U.S. sanctions, have some things in common. There is an economic relationship; the murkier aspects attracted the scrutiny of the U.S. Treasury Department. There is solidarity in their anti-U.S. rhetoric, even if the United States is a key trading partner of Turkey. The relationship between the leaders of Venezuela and Turkey is warm, partly forged by mutual words of support during domestic attempts to oust them.