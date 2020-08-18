Prosecutor faces scrutiny from voters, panel over Smollett

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s top prosecutor isn’t clear of the scrutiny of her office’s handling of the Jussie Smollett case, even though a special prosecutor this week concluded that nothing she or her staff did qualified as criminal. Special prosecutor Dan Webb did say Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and her staff abused their discretion and misled the public before and after tossing charges against the former “Empire” actor accusing him of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself. Webb is also forwarding allegations that Foxx made false statements to the public and press about the Smollett case to a lawyers’ disciplinary commission. It could sanction or even disbar her, though legal experts say that’s unlikely.