Polish health minister, key official in virus fight, resigns

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s minister of health has resigned following questions about the procurement of questionable medical equipment. Lukasz Szumowski, a doctor, said Tuesday that he was was stepping down to return to practicing medicine but would remain in his role as a member of parliament. His resignation comes a day after his deputy resigned without giving a reason. Szumowski had become one of the most popular figures in the right-wing government after the government imposed a strict and early lockdown. However, he has also faced allegations of profiting from the crisis and overseen the purchase of ineffective equipment. Szumowski has denied any wrongdoing.