Ohio AG seeks to halt payouts in nuke plants’ bankruptcy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Attorney General Dave Yost asked a federal court Monday to temporarily halt payouts in a bankruptcy case involving two nuclear plants caught up in a $60 million bribery and corruption probe. Yost said the arrests of then-House Speaker Larry Householder and four associates in an alleged pay-to-play scheme surrounding a nuclear bailout bill raises concerns that plant operator Energy Harbor “may not have entered into the bankruptcy with clean hands.” Separately, FirstEnergy, the plant operator’s former parent, made clear it is the government’s “Company A.” Its quarterly report warned it can’t predict the probe’s financial impacts on its business.