News outlet sorry for banana thrown at Harlem Globetrotter

A Black member of the Harlem Globetrotters says two white news anchors threw fruit including a banana at him while he was performing basketball tricks on an Alabama news show earlier this year. Maxwell Pearce spoke about the matter Saturday on social media. His posts came a day after WBRC-TV aired a show that featured an interview with Pearce about the January incident on Good Day Alabama. A news director with the Birmingham news outlet has apologized to Pearce about the incident. The director says the fruits were thrown without knowing the racial implications. The Harlem Globetrotters did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the incident.