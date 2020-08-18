Milwaukee adding drop boxes to help protect absentee voting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says the city is installing more than a dozen drop boxes to make it easier for voters to drop off their absentee ballots before Election Day to combat a “full-scale attack on voting by mail.” Barrett spoke Tuesday to around 90 Democratic activists, office holders and others in conjunction with the second day of the Democratic National Convention. He described drop boxes as one way to fight back in battleground Wisconsin against President Donald Trump’s opposition to mail-in voting. Other cities across the state are taking similar steps, anticipating a massive surge in absentee voting this fall.