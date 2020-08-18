Marshfield Clinic offers guide for helping parents transitions their kids back into school

Eau Claire (WQOW)- In these uncertain times, some parents might be asking themselves: how do I prepare my child for school during a pandemic? The Marshfield Clinic has some suggestions.

Marshfield recently released a tip sheet for parents whose children are returning to in-person, virtual or hybrid learning in the fall.

The guide offers a series of suggestions designed to make the transition back into school as safe as possible for students regardless of their learning environment.

Examples include staying up-to-date on vaccines, practicing proper handwashing techniques and discussing precautions your children can take at school.

Karen Lane, a pediatrician with Marshfield Clinics, said their goal is to ensure that returning children understand things will be different. She said they also want to ensure that students are able to continue learning in an environment that is safe without any added anxiety.

"We're trying to prepare parents so that their children are not going in scared and concerned that things have changed that they're going to go in with a positive outlook, they're going to be able to be safe, keep their hands clean," Lane said.

Lane said that, if anything, she hopes the guide will at least demonstrate to parents the importance of handwashing, wearing a mask and calling in sick. To find Marshfield's "Back to School 2020" tip sheet, tap or click here.